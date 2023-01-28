COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)Kobe Brown scored 20 points, and D’Moi Hodge scored 17 points to help Missouri beat No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

”To have a quad one win in January is very important,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. ”I think that’s a two, a possible one-seed team. For us to have that quad one victory is very important, not only on Selection Sunday, but just for us in our growth to recognize who we are and also the confidence that we have in one another.”

Brown scored 14 of his points in the first half and led Missouri (16-5) with 12 rebounds. Nick Honor added 12 points and DeAndre Gholston scored 10.

”They had seven offensive rebounds, he had five of them,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said about Brown. ”He asserted his dominance, and he stepped up. He’s a tough matchup. He’s a hard cover, but I’d say more than that was how aggressive he was and his intent. His mindset was really impressive, so he certainly led that charge for them here.”

Jaren Holmes led Iowa State (15-5) with 19 points, and Gabe Kalscheur added 14.

”They came out with a lot of confidence,” Otzelberger said about Missouri. ”They shot the ball well early which allowed them to get their press set and put us on our heels a little bit more. I give all the credit to Missouri.”

Missouri made 47% of its 30 3-point attempts, while Iowa State shot 40% from long range. Iowa State outrebounded Missouri 38-25, but the Tigers negated the advantage on the glass by scoring 20 points off 19 Cyclones turnovers.

”Our guys forced a great team to 19 turnovers,” Gates said. ”Kobe Brown was unbelievable as it relates to rebounding. D’Moi Hodge was elite at deflections and steals and different things like that.”

The Tigers’ 78 points were a season-high for an Iowa State opponent in regulation; the Cyclones are 0-3 this season when allowing at least 70 points in regulation.

The Tigers led 42-32 at halftime and trailed for just 44 seconds in the entire contest.

Holmes hit a 3 with 9:22 remaining in the first half to give Iowa State a 21-20 lead. Isiaih Mosley followed with a 3 of his own just eight seconds later to give Missouri the lead for good.

DOMINATING

The Tigers improved to 151-86 all-time against Iowa State – the most against any Missouri opponent. Missouri wore throwback uniforms on Saturday from 1973-1996, when they were in the Big 8.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill missed the game with a stiff back.

”We’re going to do what’s in Caleb’s best interest, to be healthy and to be able to play at his best.” Otzelberger said. ”We’re in this profession for young people and developing them and doing the right thing and being leaders and that falls on my shoulders, and I’m going to continue to do that.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: Three of the Cyclones’ five losses this season have come against unranked foes. Iowa State lost its only other nonconference road contest at Iowa 75-56 on Dec. 8.

Missouri: The Tigers have made 169 of 436 3-pointers (39%) in wins and 25 of 116 (22%) in their losses.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: At Texas Tech on Monday night.

Missouri: Hosts LSU on Wednesday night.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25