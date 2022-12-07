KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Kino Lilly Jr. scored 14 points as Brown beat Rhode Island 59-58 on Wednesday night.

Lilly also contributed three steals for the Bears (6-4). Kalu Anya scored nine points while going 3 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 14 rebounds. Paxson Wojcik recorded eight points and shot 3 for 14 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Ishmael Leggett finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Rams (2-7). Brayon Freeman added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Rhode Island. Malik Martin also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.