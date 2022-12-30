CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Jomaru Brown scored 28 points and Antonio Daye sank the second of two free throws with four seconds left to rally Coastal Carolina to a 77-76 victory over Louisiana in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Thursday night.

Brown made 9 of 13 shots from the floor and all nine of his free throws for the Chanticleers (7-5). Essam Mostafa added eight points and nine rebounds. Wilfried Lakayi scored eight.

Jordan Brown finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3). Terence Lewis II pitched in with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Greg Williams finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Coastal Carolina hosts Georgia Southern, while Louisiana visits Old Dominion.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.