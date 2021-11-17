Brown, Boyd carry Tennessee St. past Fisk University 111-56

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Christian Brown had 18 points to lead five Tennessee State players in double figures as the Tigers easily beat Fisk University 111-56 on Tuesday night.

Dedric Boyd added 15 points for the Tigers. Kassim Nicholson chipped in 14, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 13 and Carlos Marshall Jr. had 11. Nicholson also had nine rebounds.

Giovanni Jackson had 13 points for the Bulldogs. Devyn Payne added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25—Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com