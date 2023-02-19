JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Anton Brookshire scored 22 points, Nelly Junior Joseph added a double-double and Iona beat Saint Peter’s 73-53 on Sunday for its seventh straight victory.

Brookshire shot 8 for 12 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, for the Gaels (20-7, 13-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Joseph added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Daniss Jenkins scored 11.

Kyle Cardaci led the way for the Peacocks (10-15, 5-11) with 12 points. Isiah Dasher added 11 points and two steals, while Corey Washington had eight points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Friday. Iona visits Mount St. Mary’s, while Saint Peter’s visits Canisius.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.