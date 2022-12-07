DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Darnell Brodie scored 17 points to help Drake defeat Omaha 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Brodie had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-1). Garrett Sturtz went 6 of 8 from the field to add 14 points. Tucker DeVries recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 16 (0 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

JJ White led the way for the Mavericks (3-7) with 18 points and four assists. Marquel Sutton added 16 points and six rebounds for Omaha. In addition, Frankie Fidler had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.