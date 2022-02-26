STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Anna Wilson stole an inbound pass and scored the go-ahead basket with 1:05 to play, and No. 2 Stanford avoided a major upset in beating Washington 63-56 on Saturday.

Cameron Brink had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (25-3, 16-0 Pac-12), including two critical boards on the defensive end the final 40 seconds. Lexie Hull added 15 points.

Wilson made three of four free throws in the final 34 seconds to make it a two-possession game when the Huskies (7-15, 2-12) called timeout with 22 seconds remaining.

Lauren Schwartz scored 16 points to lead Washington, which entered on a two-game winning streak after losing its first 11 in conference play. T.T. Watkins had 10 points.

Stanford has won 17 straight overall and 31 in a row against Pac-12 opponents, which includes the postseason.

Stanford never led by more than five points until the final 3.5 seconds.

Schwartz hit a driving layup to open the fourth quarter, giving Washington a 48-47 advantage. The Huskies maintained the lead until Wilson’s basket.

Schwartz scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first half, helping the Huskies take a 34-32 into halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies have held the lead at halftime in 10 games this season, winning four of them. They held onto the lead for 13:49 of the first half. The last time Washington defeated a Top 5 opponent was at Maryland in March of 2016. … Schwartz, who followed coach Tina Langley from Rice, recorded her third straight double-digit scoring game, a season best.

Stanford: The Cardinal trailed at halftime for the second time at home this season and the first time to a team outside the Top 25. Overall, they are 6-1 when trailing at the half. … Stanford is 42-2 when Hannah Jump makes a 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Washington: Opens the Pac-12 tournament as No. 12 seed, plays No. 5 Colorado on Wednesday.

Stanford: Has a first-round bye as No. 1 seed, plays Thursday against either No. 8 Oregon State or No. 9 Arizona State.

