AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Jhamir Brickus had 25 points and La Salle beat UMass 78-77 on Wednesday night.

The Explorers led 77-70 with 4:33 remaining and their only point down the stretch came on a free throw with for a 78-75 lead with 2:22 to go.

Brickus also had six rebounds and five assists for the Explorers (8-8, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daeshon Shepherd scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Khalil Brantley recorded nine points and went 4 of 10 from the field.

Noah Fernandes finished with 15 points and five assists for the Minutemen (10-6, 1-3). RJ Luis added 14 points for UMass. Matt Cross also had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.