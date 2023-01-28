DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Koby Brea scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Dayton past Richmond 86-60 on Saturday.

Brea finished 6 of 7 from 3-point range for the Flyers (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daron Holmes added 17 points and nine rebounds. Toumani Camara scored 16.

Isaiah Bigelow led the Spiders (11-11, 4-5) with 19 points. Neal Quinn added 12 points and Tyler Burton scored 11.

Dayton took the lead with 10:11 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 43-23 at halftime, with Brea racking up 12 points.

NEXT UP

Dayton plays Tuesday against Loyola Chicago at home, and Richmond hosts St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.