Braswell, Butler lead Charlotte over Western Carolina 98-82

SANGER, California (KSEE) - Sanger's Mayor Eli Ontiveros made his first statement Wednesday afternoon following his arrest that morning on a felony domestic violence charge.

44-year-old Eli Ontiveros was released from Fresno County Jail after he posted bail. Speaking moments after his release, he did not specific information on what happened to prompt the arrest, did say "we are going to get to the bottom of that."