WASHINGTON (AP)Khalil Brantley scored 24 points as La Salle beat Howard 80-76 on Thursday.

Brantley was 5 of 7 shooting, including 4 for 4 from distance, and went 10 for 12 from the line for the Explorers (6-7). Anwar Gill scored 18 points while going 6 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line, and added six rebounds. Fousseyni Drame was 4 of 6 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Shy Odom led the way for the Bison (7-9) with 22 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Elijah Hawkins added 20 points, four assists and four steals for Howard. In addition, William Settle had 10 points and two blocks.

Gill scored 12 points in the first half for La Salle, who went into halftime tied 29-29 with Howard. Brantley scored 21 points in the second half to help lead La Salle to a four-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.