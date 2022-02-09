Brandon carries N. Kentucky over Milwaukee 75-39

MILWAUKEE (AP)Chris Brandon had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northern Kentucky to a 75-39 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Marques Warrick had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky (13-10, 9-5 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Adrian Nelson had seven rebounds.

The Panthers’ 39 points on 27.3% shooting represented the worst marks by a Northern Kentucky opponent this season.

Milwaukee scored 17 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 8 points for the Panthers (7-18, 5-11), whose losing streak reached six games.

DeAndre Gholston, the Panthers’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, scored only 5 points (1 of 12).

Milwaukee defeated Northern Kentucky 61-55 on Jan. 1.

