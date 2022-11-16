PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Malevy Leons scored 16 points as Bradley beat Eastern Michigan 89-61 on Tuesday night.

Leons had six rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Ja’Shon Henry scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Ville Tahvanainen shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Emoni Bates led the way for the Eagles (1-2) with 20 points and six rebounds. Colin Golson Jr. added 11 points for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Tyson Acuff had seven points.

Bradley entered halftime up 41-21. Leons paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Bradley outscored Eastern Michigan in the second half by eight points, with Tahvanainen scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Bradley hosts Southeast Missouri State while Eastern Michigan visits Oakland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.