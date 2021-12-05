Bouyea scores 30 to lead San Francisco past UNLV 83-62

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Jamaree Bouyea had 30 points as San Francisco extended its season-opening win streak to seven games, easily defeating UNLV 83-62 on Saturday night.

Bouyea hit 8 of 10 3-pointers.

Yauhen Massalski had 18 points and 16 rebounds for San Francisco (9-0). Khalil Shabazz added 15 points and five steals. Patrick Tape had eight rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 25 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (4-5). Donovan Williams added 12 points. Josh Baker had six rebounds.

