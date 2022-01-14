Bouyea lifts San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 97-73

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points as San Francisco won its ninth straight home game, routing Loyola Marymount 97-73 on Thursday night.

Khalil Shabazz had 17 points and six assists for San Francisco (15-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Zane Meeks added 14 points. Yauhen Massalski had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Dons forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Eli Scott had 22 points for the Lions (7-6, 0-1). Dameane Douglas added 15 points.

