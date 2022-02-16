Bothwell carries Furman over Western Carolina 103-85

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Mike Bothwell scored 25 points and Alex Hunter added 23 points as Furman got past Western Carolina 103-85 on Wednesday night.

JP Pegues had 15 points for Furman (18-10, 10-5 Southern Conference). Conley Garrison added 13 points and six rebounds. Bothwell made 11 of 13 from the free throw line.

Furman is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Marlow Gilmore had 15 points and three blocks for the Catamounts (9-19, 3-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Tyler Harris and Vonterius Woolbright had 13 points.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. Furman defeated Western Carolina 88-50 on Jan. 19.

