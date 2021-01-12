Boston College hits 18 3-pointers, beats Miami 84-62

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP)Jay Heath scored a career-high 27 points, Rich Kelly added 25 and Boston College made a season-high 18 3-pointers, beating Miami 84-62 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Steffon Mitchell added 12 points for Boston College (3-9, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which avenged last season’s 85-58 loss at Miami. CJ Felder had 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and blocked a career-best five shots.

Kelly was 7 of 12 from long range and Health made 5 of 9. It was the first time two BC players scored at least 25 points apiece in the same game since Dec. 9, 2017 (vs. Duke).

The Eagles made nine 3s in the first half and finished 18 of 35 (51%). They made 12 3s in a five-point loss at Minnesota, and hit a program-record 19 from long range in last season’s 84-71 loss at home against Syracuse.

Nysier Brooks and Elijah Olaniyi each scored 14 points for Miami (5-6, 1-5), which has lost four of its last five. Earl Timberlake added 12 points and eight rebounds. Harlond Beverly had 10 points.

The Eagles opened the second half on a 23-11 run, stretching their lead to 67-44 with 10 minutes remaining. Heath made consecutive 3-pointers and Demarr Langford Jr. added a 3 to cap the surge.

Six of the last nine games between the teams have been decided by seven points or fewer.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes host No. 16 Louisville.

Boston College: The Eagles play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

