BALTIMORE (AP)Jacob Boonyasith scored 24 points as UMBC beat Coppin State 109-82 on Wednesday night.

Boonyasith added eight assists for the Retrievers (4-4). Colton Lawrence added 22 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and they also had six rebounds. Craig Beaudion shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Sam Sessoms led the Eagles (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and seven assists. Christian Sutton added 14 points and three steals and Justin Steers had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.