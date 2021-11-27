Blunt, Mincey lead UMass Lowell past Fisher College 101-38

LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Allin Blunt had 18 points to lead five UMass Lowell players in double figures as the River Hawks easily beat Fisher College 101-38 on Saturday.

Quinton Mincey added 16 points with 11 rebounds for the River Hawks. Ayinde Hikim chipped in 13, Gregory Hammond had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Everette Hammond had 10.

Ke’Andre Penceal had 14 points for the Falcons.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com