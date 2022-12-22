RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Devontae Blanton scored 19 points to help Eastern Kentucky defeat UNC Greensboro 68-64 on Thursday.

Blanton also added six rebounds and five assists for the Colonels (7-6). Michael Moreno added 16 points while going 5 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. John Ukomadu finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Spartans (6-7) were led in scoring by Dante Treacy, who finished with 15 points. Mikeal Brown-Jones added 12 points for UNC Greensboro. In addition, Bas Leyte finished with 10 points.

