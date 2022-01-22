Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky over North Florida 67-58

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Devontae Blanton had 21 points as Eastern Kentucky beat North Florida 67-58 on Saturday night.

Jomaru Brown had 12 points for the Colonels (10-10, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who won despite scoring a season-low 26 points in the second half. Cooper Robb added 11 points, while Russhard Cruickshank had eight assists.

Jose Placer had 18 points and four assists for the Ospreys (4-16, 0-6), whose losing streak reached seven. He also had seven turnovers. Jarius Hicklen scored 11 points. Dorian James had 10 points and nine rebounds.

