PHOENIX (AP)Jovan Blacksher Jr. tossed in 18 points to propel Grand Canyon to a 67-41 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday night.

Chance McMillian added 15 points for the Antelopes (20-7, 10-5 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan totaled 11 points and 12 rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo had eight rebounds.

The Bearkats’ 25.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Grand Canyon opponent this season. Sam Houston totaled 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Savion Flagg had seven rebounds for the Bearkats (17-13, 12-5).

Demarkus Lampley, the Bearkats’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, was held to five points and made just 1 of 6 shots from beyond the arc.

The Antelopes evened the season series against the Bearkats. Sam Houston defeated Grand Canyon 58-56 on Jan. 22.

—

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com