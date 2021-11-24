Blacksher Jr. leads Grand Canyon over Life Pacific 82-47

NCAA
PHOENIX (AP)Jovan Blacksher Jr. registered 16 points, eight assists and five steals as Grand Canyon routed Life Pacific 82-47 on Wednesday night.

Chance McMillian had 11 points for Grand Canyon (4-1). Jalen Blackmon added 11 points. Dima Zdor had 11 rebounds.

Austin Cook had 12 points for the Warriors.

