JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Jamari Blackmon scored 25 points as UL Monroe beat Arkansas State 84-72 on Saturday.

Blackmon shot 9 for 12, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Warhawks (6-9, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Tyreke Locure scored 15 points and added five rebounds, while Langston Powell scored 15 with four boards.

Omar El-Sheikh led the Red Wolves (9-6, 1-1) with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. added 14 points, while Julian Lual scored 12 with three steals.

Both teams play on Thursday. UL Monroe hosts Georgia State while Arkansas State travels to play South Alabama.

