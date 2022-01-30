Bizimana lifts E. Illinois over Tennessee St. 62-57

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Paul Bizimana had 20 points as Eastern Illinois narrowly beat Tennessee State 62-57 on Saturday.

Micah Schnyders had 12 points for Eastern Illinois (4-17, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Kejuan Clements added seven assists and three blocks.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 25 points for the Tigers (9-13, 4-6). Kassim Nicholson added 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm