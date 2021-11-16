Bieniemy lifts UTEP past Northern New Mexico 88-53

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Detectives have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Easton that left one person dead last Friday, according to Fresno County sheriff officials.

On Wednesday, homicide detectives say Ricardo Gutierrez Munguia, 44 of Easton, turned himself in after he shot and killed Alexis Lopez Gutierrez, 24, of Sanger.