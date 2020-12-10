Bennett, Buster lift Lamar past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (AP)Quinlan Bennett had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Lamar edged past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Davion Buster added 16 points and while Avery Sullivan chipped in 15 for Lamar (1-4).

Russell Harrison had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Warhawks (1-2). Josh Nicholas added 11 points and Koreem Ozier had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com