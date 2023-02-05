HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Jalen Benjamin scored 23 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Quinnipiac 79-75 on Sunday.

Benjamin was 10-of-17 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Mountaineers (8-16, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jedy Cordilia added 22 points while shooting 11 of 13 from the field, and they also had eight rebounds. Xavier Lipscomb shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Matt Balanc finished with 19 points and two steals for the Bobcats (17-7, 8-5). Luis Kortright added 17 points and four assists for Quinnipiac. In addition, Dezi Jones had 15 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Mount St. Mary’s hosts Siena while Quinnipiac visits Niagara.

