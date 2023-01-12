NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP)Robby Beasley III had 23 points in UC Davis’ 62-54 win against CSU Northridge on Wednesday.

Beasley made five 3-pointers for the Aggies (9-7, 2-2 Big West Conference). Elijah Pepper scored 20 points and added nine rebounds and three steals.

The Matadors (3-13, 0-5) were led by Dionte Bostick, who recorded 18 points, four assists and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Davis hosts CSU Fullerton while CSU Northridge hosts UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.