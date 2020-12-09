Bean leads Utah St. past College of Idaho 90-64

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Justin Bean had 21 points as Utah State easily beat NAIA member College of Idaho 90-64 on Tuesday night.

Steven Ashworth added 15 points and seven assists, both career-highs, for the Aggies (2-3). Rollie Worster and Sean Bairstow scored 11 points apiece.

Ricardo Time had 16 points for the Coyotes, Jalen Galloway added 13 and Charles Elzie III 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com