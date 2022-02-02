Bean, Horvath lead Utah St. over Air Force 73-46

NCAA
LOGAN, Utah (AP)Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath scored 17 points apiece as Utah State easily beat Air Force 73-46 on Tuesday night.

Sean Bairstow added 15 points for Utah State (13-9, 4-5 Mountain West Conference). Horvath also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Steven Ashworth had 10 points and six assists.

Nikc Jackson and Joseph Octave scored nine points apiece for the Falcons (10-10, 3-6).

