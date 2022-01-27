Bean carries Utah St. over San Diego St. 75-57

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old driver from Fresno was stopped and caught with cocaine after K9 officer Bart sniffed out around 45 kilograms in the driver's trunk, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Officers said around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a CHP officer conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota for speeding on northbound Highway 99 north of Sandrini Road in Kern County.