BC goes for second win under Earl Wright vs. Holy Cross

The Earl Grant era at Boston College began with an easy victory over nonconference opponent Dartmouth.

The Eagles (1-0) will try to pick up another out-of-conference win for their first-year coach when they host in-state foe Holy Cross on Friday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Brothers DeMar Langford (16 points) and Makai Ashton-Langford combined for 26 points to help lead BC to a 73-57 rout of the Big Green on Tuesday in the season opener. The Langford brothers hail from nearby Worcester, Mass., home toHoly Cross.

The 44-year-old Grant began his first season at Boston College after spending seven seasons coaching at College of Charlestown.

Grant celebrated his first victory with an Atlantic Coast Conference program by dancing his way into the locker room after the game.

“When we win, I like to have fun,” Grant said. “Winning is hard, and I like to win. I think it’s important to celebrate every victory that you have.”

Defense is a calling card of Grant’s coaching system, and the Eagles did not disappoint against Dartmouth. BC held the visitors to 37.5 percent shooting from the floor and just 20.7 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Holy Cross (1-0) began its season with a 98-51 thumping of Regis on Tuesday. Judson Martindale scored 24 points, Bo Montgomery added 19 and Austin Lewis totaled 15 and 10 rebounds to pace the Crusaders.

The 47-point margin of victory was the largest for Holy Cross since beating Army by 50 points in 2006.

“It was definitely a fun way to start and get our confidence up and get everybody involved,” Martingale told the Worcester Telegram.

Holy Cross leads the all-time series 58-54, but has dropped 17 of the last 19 meetings since 1991.

