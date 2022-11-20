GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Raequan Battle’s 30 points led Montana State over North Dakota 81-71 on Sunday night.

Battle shot 12 for 20 from the floor with two 3-pointers and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (3-2). Jubrile Belo added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Fuller recorded 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Mitchell Sueker led the Fighting Hawks (2-3) with 18 points and six rebounds. B.J. Omot added 14 points and two blocks. Treysen Eaglestaff finished with 10 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Montana State’s next game is Friday against UNC Greensboro. North Dakota hosts Wisconsin-Stout on Tuesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.