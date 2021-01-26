Battle scores 22 to lift Temple past Tulsa 76-67

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)The Oklahoma Sooners are surging. And when they can grab a tough win at Texas, it makes no difference to them the Longhorns were playing short-handed and without their coach.

Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left that proved to be the difference in an 80-79 victory that was stalled by constant fouls and video reviews, and wasn't settled until the Sooners intercepted a long inbounds pass at the end.