INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Manny Bates scored 22 points as Butler beat Yale 71-61 on Tuesday night.

Bates added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-3). Jayden Taylor scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Simas Lukosius shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (8-2) were led in scoring by EJ Jarvis and Bez Mbeng, who finished with 14 points each. August Mahoney also had nine points.

Butler entered halftime up 37-28.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.