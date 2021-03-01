Bassey carries Western Kentucky over FIU 71-59

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Charles Bassey had 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks as Western Kentucky topped Florida International 71-59 on Monday.

Taveion Hollingsworth added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (17-5, 10-2 Conference USA), who earned their fifth consecutive home victory. Jordan Rawls had 14 points. Dayvion McKnight added six rebounds.

Radshad Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (9-17, 2-15), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Tevin Brewer added six assists. Dimon Carrigan tied a career high with six blocks.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Western Kentucky defeated Florida International 91-58 on Sunday.

