Basile carries Wright St. past Lake Erie 86-53

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Grant Basile recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds to lift Wright State to an 86-53 win over Lake Erie on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Tanner Holden had 19 points and eight rebounds for Wright State. Tim Finke added 18 points and eight rebounds. Trey Calvin had 11 points.

Kevin Peterson had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Storm. Jordan Burton added 12 points. Jackson Burdyshaw had 10 points and seven rebounds.

