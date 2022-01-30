Bannan scores 21 to lift Montana over E. Washington 61-59

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Josh Bannan had 21 points as Montana narrowly beat Eastern Washington 61-59 on Saturday night.

Robby Beasley III had 12 points for Montana (15-6, 8-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Brandon Whitney added 10 points. Mack Anderson had seven rebounds.

Linton Acliese III had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (11-10, 5-5). Angelo Allegri added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ethan Price had 10 points.

Montana, which defeated Eastern Washington 90-78 on the road on Jan. 6., swept the season series against the Eagles.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm