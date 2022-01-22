Bannan scores 18 to carry Montana over N. Arizona 58-48

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Josh Bannan had 18 points and eight rebounds as Montana beat Northern Arizona 58-48 on Saturday.

Brandon Whitney had 15 points for Montana (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky Conference).

Robby Beasley III, the Grizzlies’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

Jalen Cone had 12 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (6-11, 2-4). Nik Mains added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am