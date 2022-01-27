Bannan leads Montana over Idaho 81-62

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Josh Bannan had 18 points and nine rebounds and Cameron Parker posted 15 points as Montana won its 10th consecutive home game, beating Idaho 81-62 on Thursday night.

Robby Beasley III had 13 points for Montana (14-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney added 12 points.

Trevante Anderson had 22 points for the Vandals (5-15, 2-8). Rashad Smith added 10 points. Tanner Christensen had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Mikey Dixon, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Vandals, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm