Balogun, Moreno carry Eastern Kentucky past Lipscomb 86-72

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Tariq Balogun and Michael Moreno scored 16 points apiece as Eastern Kentucky beat Lipscomb 86-72 on Tuesday night.

Curt Lewis added 14 points, Devontae Blanton scored 13 and Braxton Beverly had 11 for the Colonels (9-10, 1-4 Atlantic Sun). Blanton also had 13 rebounds.

Will Pruitt had 17 points and six rebounds for the Bisons (8-12, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Trae Benham added 16 points and Parker Hazen had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am