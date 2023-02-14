MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Payton Sparks scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Ball State to an 87-77 victory over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Demarius Jacobs scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance) for the Cardinals (19-7, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Jarron Coleman shot 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight assists. The Cardinals picked up their sixth straight victory.

David Coit finished with 22 points and six assists for the Huskies (11-15, 7-6). Zarigue Nutter added 18 points for Northern Illinois. Anthony Crump finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Ball State visits Western Michigan while Northern Illinois hosts Miami (OH).

—

