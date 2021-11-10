Baldwin’s double-double leads Milwaukee past North Dakota

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Milwaukee defeated North Dakota 75-60 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

DeAndre Gholston had 14 points and six rebounds for Milwaukee. Donovan Newby added 12 points. Vin Baker Jr. had 11 points.

Paul Bruns had 13 points for the Fighting Hawks. Ethan Igbanugo added 11 points and Caleb Nero had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com