CHICAGO (AP)Victor Bailey Jr. scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half and George Mason beat Tulane 62-56 on Saturday night in a Legends of Basketball Showcase contest.

Bailey was 7 of 12 shooting (5 for 9 from distance) for the Patriots (7-4). Josh Oduro scored 12 points and added six rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes led the way for the Green Wave (6-4) with 12 points, two steals and two blocks. Jalen Cook added 11 points and six assists for Tulane. In addition, Sion James finished with 11 points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.