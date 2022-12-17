CHICAGO (AP)Victor Bailey Jr. scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half and George Mason beat Tulane 62-56 on Saturday night in a Legends of Basketball Showcase contest.

Bailey was 7 of 12 shooting (5 for 9 from distance) for the Patriots (7-4). Josh Oduro scored 12 points and added six rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes led the way for the Green Wave (6-4) with 12 points, two steals and two blocks. Jalen Cook added 11 points and six assists for Tulane. In addition, Sion James finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.