Azore carries Texas-Arlington over Dallas Christian 109-48

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)David Azore had 15 points to lead five Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks rolled past Dallas Christian 109-48 on Thursday night.

Brandyn Talbot added 13 points for the Mavericks. Jordan Phillips, Fredelin De La Cruz and Shahada Wells each had 12 apiece. De La Cruz also had 10 rebounds.

Tilyr Hobson had 11 points for the Crusaders.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com