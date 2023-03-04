WASHINGTON (AP)Miguel Ayesa had 23 points in William & Mary’s 73-51 win over Elon on Saturday in the second round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Ayesa shot 8 for 15, including 7 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Tribe (13-19). Matteus Case scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 (2 for 3 from distance), and added seven rebounds. Tyler Rice recorded 11 points and shot 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

Sam Sherry led the way for the Phoenix (8-24) with 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Elon also got 14 points from Sean Halloran. Torrence Watson also had seven points.

William & Mary led 34-27 at halftime, with Ayesa racking up 14 points. William & Mary pulled away with a 15-1 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 24 points.

