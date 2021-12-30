Ayala sparks Maryland’s 2nd half surge past Brown, 81-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Eric Ayala scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Maryland used a big second half to beat Brown 81-67 Thursday night and return to Big 10 Conference play on a three-game win streak.

Four Terrapin starters scored in double figures, with Fatts Russell adding 18 and five assists. Hakim Hart had 17 points, four assists and two steals, and Donta Scott 15 points and eight boards. The fifth starter, Qudus Wahab, pulled down 12 rebounds to go with seven points.

Brown led at the break, 39-35, and Tamenang Choh, who scored 18 in the first half, hit a 3-pointer with 16:47 left to give the Bears a 45-39 advantage. Hart answered with a layup and fed Scott for a 3 to spark the Terrapins (8-4) on a 13-0 run to take charge.

Choh turned in a big game against a Big 10 opponent, hitting 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 4 from long range, to surpass 20 points for the second time this season. His 23-point performance is topped only by his 26 points against UMass-Lowell. Kino Lilly Jr. added 17 points for Brown (8-7).

Brown opens Ivy League play Sunday at Penn and the Bears play their first four conference games on the road.

Maryland returns to Big 10 play Jan. 3 when it travels to face Iowa. The Terrapins play three of their first four conference games on the road.

