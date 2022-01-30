Austin Peay beats Tennessee Tech 58-55

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Elijah Hutchins-Everett posted 18 points as Austin Peay narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 58-55 on Saturday night.

Cameron Copeland had 16 points for Austin Peay (6-11, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Alec Woodard added six rebounds and six assists.

Tennessee Tech scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jr. Clay had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (5-15, 2-5). Keishawn Davidson added 12 points. Mamoudou Diarra had 11 points and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm