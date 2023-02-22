HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Zach Austin scored 20 points as High Point beat Radford 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Austin added five blocks for the Panthers (14-15, 6-11 Big South Conference). Abdoulaye Thiam scored 12 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the foul line. Bryant Randleman finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Highlanders (17-13, 11-6) were led in scoring by DaQuan Smith, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Justin Archer added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Radford. In addition, Onyebuchi Ezeakudo had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday in their regular-season finales. High Point visits Winthrop while Radford hosts Campbell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.